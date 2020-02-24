Everyone has a story. The problem is we’re so busy trying to tell and twist other people’s stories and not facing our own. If we did, our world would be a different place.
I’m specifically looking at the former Eastern Lancaster County School District principal who stole ADHD medicine from the school where he worked. I’m not condoning it. He was in a position of power that he definitely violated and needed to step down. This is a prime example of how addiction reaches everyone. I’m happy to hear he’s not denying his issue and he’s going to treatment.
Then there was an article that he’s getting paid out thousands of dollars for his unused sick and vacation days (“Former principal to get nearly $12,000,” Feb. 4). Really, that’s nobody’s business. He earned them. He resigned, so why should he not? Was that published so more mud could be thrown at him? If anyone else knew they were about to get fired and had the option to quit and get paid out, they would do it, too.
Before you throw stones or judge, think about things you did wrong but weren’t caught for. Some evil people are harmful, and they need to be locked away from society. But some have wounds and demands from life and society. Do we really want to continue this cycle? We all forgot about compassion.
And if we really slow down and listen to each other, we might realize that half the kids don’t really need the ADHD medication, after all.
B.A. Cintron
Ephrata