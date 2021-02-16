In December, I wrote a letter about homeless people sleeping on the streets in this winter weather (“Must do more about homeless,” Dec. 17).

Since that letter, I have gone downtown to give them food and, with great joy, have come to find out that 95% of them are gone. Someone has apparently come by and taken them to shelters. Whoever found these people shelter, thank you so very much. May God bless you. I would like to have contact information to help, volunteer or donate in any way. You people must be heaven-sent.

By the way, in response to the Jan. 30 letter “City changes are concerning”: The writer complained about the city and mentioned a portable toilet on the sidewalk and other issues. Well, not everyone’s life is perfect. These people out there are hungry and homeless. Try helping instead of complaining — compassion, help, hope and prayers would be a start. At the end of the day, these people on the streets are still human. And who are we to judge, shame or look down on them?

Tracey Buterbaugh

Lancaster Township