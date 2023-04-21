This is regarding the March 15 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Plea for compassion.” You call for compassion for those connected to the locker room controversy in Hempfield School District and the Pride event in Lititz. And also for anyone connected with LGTBQ+ controversies.

You shame anyone who opposes the rights of these people. You have chosen many Bible verses to show that we should love everyone and have compassion for these people.

Many Bible believers do have compassion and love for LGBTQ+ people. Being compassionate does not mean agreeing with their causes.

Many people seem to ignore many other parts of the Bible that refer to LGBTQ+ individuals. Galatians 1 asks whether you serve man or God. You can’t do both.

Many other passages in the Bible (God’s holy word) warn of sexual immorality: men having relations with men and women having relations with women.

Genesis states that God made woman for man, and man for woman (even in the animal and plant worlds). The Bible also says pride is one of the seven deadly sins.

I believe that compassion for these people should be for the moment they go before God. The Bible says the doorway to heaven is narrow; many will not be allowed to enter.

Jim Swarr

East Hempfield Township