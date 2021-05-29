The well-written May 24 letter, “We owe it to others to put on a mask,” does much to restore my faith in humanity.

Parents bringing their children to a school board meeting — not for a lesson in civil discourse (defined as a conversation in which there is a mutual airing of views without rancor), but seemingly for a lesson in harassing and bullying others who disagree with you — is just beyond my comprehension.

Some transmissible diseases have effects that show up many years later. The chickenpox virus lies inactive in nerve tissue and may reactivate years later as shingles. Polio survivors are at risk decades later for post-polio syndrome.

No one has full knowledge of what the long-term effects of COVID-19 might be. Any parent who thinks that getting COVID-19 is no big deal is permitted to make that decision on behalf of their own child — but has absolutely no right to make that decision on behalf of other people’s children.

School boards are entrusted with the responsibility for making their schools as safe as they can for all students, faculty and staff. Wearing masks is one way that adults and children can make shared spaces safer for each other. I applaud the Manheim Central school board for putting safety above popularity.

To the jeering parents: Perhaps you could suggest to your child that it’s not all about them and that they need to consider the needs of others, too?

Compassion seems to be sorely lacking in this discourse.

Virginia Powers

Rapho Township