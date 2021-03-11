Several letter writers have compared the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to national riots that caused property damage.

The Jan. 6 event was a serious threat to the U.S. Constitution, the rule of law and the safety of our nation’s elected lawmakers.

The other riots, in my view, represent opportunistic damage to businesses and looting. These are crimes against property that can be dealt with by the usual laws against such criminal activity, and perpetrators can be punished accordingly.

Louise Barnett

East Hempfield Township