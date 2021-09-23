Remember the days when people smoked wherever they wanted? Tobacco companies knew secondhand smoke was harmful, but didn’t initially tell us. People smoked in bars, restaurants, stores, hospitals, churches and schools, and while riding in airplanes and on buses.

To protect us, federal, state and municipal governments and businesses eventually banned or regulated smoking. Ultimately, smoking was prohibited in almost all restaurants, bars and indoor spaces, and also in many outdoor spaces. Smokers cried foul. They said their “rights” were being taken away. Remember this?

If we had allowed the smokers’ complaints to change what we knew was good public policy, we would all still be breathing secondhand smoke. We would all be less healthy.

If we let the anti-vaxxers’ and the anti-maskers’ complaints about their “rights” control what we know is good public policy, we will never defeat COVID-19. And we will all be less healthy. Some of us will be dead.

Changes in smoking behaviors involved dealing with physical and behavioral addiction. Changes in mask behavior and vaccinations involve caring for our neighbors. If we can change smoking in America, we can change anything we want to. We just need to want to.

James Cox

New Holland