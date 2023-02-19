All right, the Biden administration may not be perfect but the views that he is incompetent defy my comprehension.

Let’s do some comparisons:

The Trump administration promised an infrastructure program. Instead it came from President Joe Biden.

The Trump administration promised a less expensive health care program. It never happened. Instead, Biden provided improved pharmaceutical assistance.

Then-President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “peacekeeper.” Biden warned that Russia was going to invade Ukraine.

Trump initially downplayed the threat of COVID-19. Biden released the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.

Trump granted huge tax breaks to billionaires, which increased the deficit. The Biden economic program has provided jobs and improved wages.

The public blames Biden for inflation. Here are some facts: Prices are set at will by companies. In the absence of wage and price controls, the government has no direct control over the costs set by companies. And as for oil, examine the recent history of expensive and damaging oil spills resulting from the pipelines.

You want another president? You want the return of Trump? I refer to that famous saying: Be careful for what you wish.

William Overly

Manheim Township