Many of us in the 11th Congressional District are already impressed with Democratic candidate Bob Hollister, who is running against Republican incumbent Lloyd Smucker. In my view, the difference between these two candidates could not be starker.

1. Hollister, as former Eastern Lancaster County School District superintendent, is accustomed to walking into a “hot room” and facing differing opinions. Smucker mostly refuses to hold in-person town halls, seemingly for fear that someone will disagree with him.

2. Hollister plans to work to appeal to people of all parties, bringing a “big tent” approach to the campaign. I believe that Smucker hides behind the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from twice-impeached former President Donald Trump. Smucker even sought on Jan. 7, 2021, to disenfranchise the millions of Pennsylvanians who cast their votes in the 2020 election.

3. Hollister understands the importance of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to constituents in the 11th Congressional District, and to their construction company employers. In contrast, Smucker voted against fixing our roads, bridges and internet service, but I believe he will likely show up to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects he voted against.

4. Hollister, the father of two children, intends to fight for his children’s future and for all of us in the areas of fair education funding, mental health services and voting rights. Smucker, in contrast, left the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Wouldn’t we rather have someone representing us in Washington, D.C., who will try to bring us together by promoting a “big tent,” instead of Smucker’s approach of dividing us by his actions in support of the Big Lie?

Patrick Kameen

Mount Joy Borough