On Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of unruly citizens encouraged by someone who could not accept defeat. Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia legislator, was a rioter who received what I view as a minuscule sentence — three months in prison. He expressed remorse when he stood before a judge at his sentencing. After his release, he changed his tune. He has announced that he will run for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in West Virginia in 2024.

On Jan. 19, a Lancaster County jury found two women guilty of riot, failure to disperse, obstructing highways (a downtown street and intersection), disorderly conduct and defiant trespass. Riot is a third-degree felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. I am sure these are not dangerous people with prior offenses. They participated in a protest but did not set fires or destroy property. In my view, a fine and community service seem appropriate.

I hope that Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn, who will sentence them, considers the negative consequences of a prison record on their futures. Consider the bumper sticker that states “If you want peace, work for justice.”

Carol Heisey

Manheim

