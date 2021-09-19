In my opinion, the Sept. 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Newspaper not covering news” was almost laughable. The writer stated that, in his view, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan “is 100 times worse” than the withdrawal from Vietnam. The writer is seemingly either not old enough to read the newspapers or watch TV critically, or his memory is quite poor.

As the North Vietnamese and local communist cadres overran the southern part of the country and Saigon in 1975, the South Vietnamese pilots took planes and helicopters, and took some of their families with them out to sea to find American ships. Many landed safely on American aircraft carriers, which often cleared the decks by throwing the aircraft overboard. Many of the supplies and weapons the U.S. had given to the Vietnamese for defense were appropriated by the communists.

Thousands of people escaped out to sea — to an uncertain fate. Many were picked up and saved by the U.S. Navy. But many died at sea in overloaded boats that were not seaworthy. Others were robbed and killed by pirates. How many simply died of exposure, lack of water or when their boats ran out of fuel and they just drifted aimlessly? Republican President Gerald Ford presided over that withdrawal.

In this case, Democratic President Joe Biden presided over the Afghanistan withdrawal. But it was brokered (surrendered) by the Republican Trump administration. And the original Trump agreement was to be out of Afghanistan by May 1. If this August mess was bad, imagine what a May mess would have looked like.

Jay George

Manheim