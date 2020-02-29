History does repeat itself, just like they taught us in school. Shortly after I graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in 1974, former President Richard Nixon resigned, at the urging of his own political party. Republican leaders told him the Senate would be impeaching him over crimes committed, during his presidency, in the Watergate affair.
Nixon resigned shortly thereafter, in August 1974.
Fast forward to 2019-2020 for President Donald Trump, who was recently impeached for asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Republican leaders in the Senate assured Trump his “trial” in the Senate would be brief and would be followed by his acquittal.
On Oct. 5, 2019, LNP | LancasterOnline published the letter “GOP hypocritical about Ukraine.” In that letter, the writer stated, in part, “Former President Ronald Reagan would be rolling in his grave to see President Donald Trump threatening to sell out Ukraine to the Russians, unless it came up with some dirt on his political opponents.”
As promised, Trump was acquitted by the Senate.
While Reagan is rolling in his grave, Nixon must be jumping up and down with joy in his.
Does anybody else see the similarities here between Nixon and Trump?
Our teachers were right. History truly does repeat itself. This time, though, it’s in a very bad way.
Suzanne Myers
Manheim