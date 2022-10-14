Concerning the midterm elections, we already know the modus operandi of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Republican congressional candidate Lloyd Smucker. In my view, they favor authoritarian beliefs over democracy.

I would like to focus on the U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.

Republicans have brought out the bogeyman theory that Democrats are soft on crime. Many of the states where crime is higher are governed by Republicans. In Oz, we have a celebrity who has no political experience and sounds familiar when complaining about crime. Yet he once sold questionable diet pills for profit at the expense of the citizens of this country and commonwealth.

I’d rather have a senator who supports freeing inmates who are in prison because of prosecutorial and/or police misconduct.

Give me the candidate who wears a hoodie and favors justice over the one who I view as a carpetbagger from New Jersey.

Regarding the portrayal by some of Black Lives Matter as a radical group: A young man who crossed state lines and killed two people with a semi-automatic rifle was cheered by certain groups on the right. Those same groups were outraged when Black Lives Matter supporters demonstrated for justice in the shooting death of Tamir Rice. As a Black man, I find your hypocrisy and rhetoric laughable.

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster