A few far-left-wing fanatics have tried to compare former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. I consider the comparison not only unjustifiable, but ludicrous!

I do, however, recognize certain traits that I believe President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin share. In my view, both of them are knowingly, or unknowingly, destroying their respective country. Putin’s is a military tack, as he stubbornly wages a war that nearly every civilized world power censures. As for Biden, we continue to suffer in the throes of so many unconscionable policies: essentially open borders; muddled and unrealistic energy mandates; the empowerment of criminals; and wasteful social spending that has already led to record-setting inflation.

Sooner or later, Putin’s Ukraine debacle will end, and the world will have a monumental cleanup at hand.

So shall it be with Biden, who I view as a weak, senile, corrupt puppet, manipulated at every turn by a group of lockstep Democratic ideologues who are more radical than anything this country has ever had to endure.

The only question is whether the inevitable Republican return to power from 2022 to 2024 will come too late. We must hope and pray that it does not.

Donald Musser

Mount Joy Borough