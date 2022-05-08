It’s interesting how offended I felt when the writer of the May 1 letter “Biden doesn’t seem presidential” complained about how he perceived President Joe Biden.

I believe the letter writer is confused. It was President Biden’s immediate predecessor who seemingly couldn’t string together a cogent sentence and who had to be spoon-fed the nation’s news. That president couldn’t be bothered with the daily briefs that were a major function of every president prior to him.

President Biden, meanwhile, is doing what a responsible adult does. He is not engaged in sophomoric or foul-mouthed discourse. I believe Biden to be a genuine, knowledgeable and thoughtful leader.

Jackie Schroder

Cornwall, Lebanon County