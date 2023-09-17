The writer of the Sept. 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “President Biden is wrecking country” complained about President Joe Biden’s spending and vacation time.

The writer says Biden “is spending billions of dollars” and has taken more than 360 vacation days.

OK, spending billions, I get — like the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. I’m not sure where the total number of vacation days comes from.

Just as a reminder, Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, added nearly $8 trillion to the national debt, and Trump’s “infrastructure week” became a running joke in Washington, D.C.

Trump played golf about 300 times during his presidency and, according to published reports based on information provided by White House insiders, about 60% of his day was “executive time” that involved watching a lot of television.

Oh, and don’t forget that Trump speculated in 2020 about the possibility of treating COVID-19 with a “very powerful light” or by injecting “disinfectant” into the body.

I just want to even the score on the personal behavior of these two.

Bruce Kalas

East Hempfield Township