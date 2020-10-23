With regard to the headline “UNFATHOMABLE” on the front page of the Sept. 23 LNP | LancasterOnline, the then-200,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. extrapolate out to about 400,000 deaths per year (assuming no vaccine or cure is found and that you assume the reported 200,000 were over about a six-month period.)

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports legal access to abortion, an estimated 52.6 million abortions were performed from the point at which the Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion in the United States in 1973 through 2011 (the latest data available through Guttmacher).

This averages out to more than 1,384,000 abortions each year. Compare that to the possible addition of 200,000 more COVID-19 deaths over the next six months.

For the mathematically challenged, that works out to over 984,000 more abortions per year than projected COVID-19 deaths. While we certainly understand that any COVID-19 death is tragic and sorrowful, so also are all the babies that never saw the light of day.

Our question: If 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in six months warranted your “UNFATHOMABLE” headline, what headline would you use to report the deaths of these millions of innocent babies?

Gene and Karen Mitchell

Strasburg Township