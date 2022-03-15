News reports have indicated that many politicians advocate reducing or eliminating the Pennsylvania gasoline tax as a measure to reduce consumer “pain at the pump.” But the underlying economics suggest that lowering the price will increase demand. In turn, the oil producers and refiners will just be able to increase the price and their profits even more.

Now, if these politicians are saying that the state gasoline tax is not needed because our roads and bridges, public transit systems and Pennsylvania State Police are overfunded, that would be another matter. But that is not the case from what I read in the newspaper.

I look at the “Dividends Declared” chart on the LNP Business page each day that it is published. I have observed that there are now as many or more companies listed in the “Increased” dividend column than in the “Regular” dividend column. What does that say about the economy? I believe it says that many companies are profiting from inflation by withholding goods from the marketplace in order to keep prices rising, just like oil-producing and oil-refining companies.

Our elected representatives should be asking this question when they propose legislation: Is the legislation that I am considering going to help with wealth distribution or continue to make the rich profit even more?

William L. Bauer III

West Donegal Township