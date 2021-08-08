The Millersville Lioness Club held its semiannual food drive May 22 at John Herr’s Village Market. Due to the generous donations from the community, a total of three truckloads of grocery items were collected. We especially want to thank two people who were extra generous and donated a grocery cart of food items.

Food and personal care items that were collected were delivered to the Millersville Area Meals on Wheels program, the Conestoga Food Bank, Central Manor Church of God Food Bank and The Loft food bank in Millersville.

We also want to thank John Herr’s Village Market for its continuing support of this club by allowing us to hold the food drive at the store.

Patti Sauders

Lioness Service Project

committee member