You hear a lot these days about food insecurity. I asked a group of people recently what those words meant to them. Responses included:

— “Not knowing where your next meal is coming from.”

— “Hungry.”

— “Scared.”

— “Hollow.”

— “Empty.”

— “Not have a banana when you want one.” (Children have a way of laying it out there.)

On Nov. 14, with COVID-19 protocols in place, the annual “Scouting for Food” drive launched. Scouts, Frontier Girls, parents and volunteers from Columbia, Mountville, and Ironville joined with the community to donate, collect and deliver over 10,000 pounds of much-needed food supplies to The Columbia Food Bank. This was almost 2,000 pounds more than was collected last year.

Less than a week later, on Nov. 20, 138 individuals, families, businesses and big-hearted anonymous donors raised $17,648 to help our food bank continue on with its mission that, in the best of times — and certainly in these worst of times — “no one should know hunger.” Especially not a child who just wants a banana when he wants it.

To every single person who took part in either or both of these life-sustaining events, please know that The Columbia Food Bank is so very grateful and, because of you, we refuse to let the “fear of tomorrow cloud the joy of today.”

You are in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers — always! Stay safe and stay well!

Danielle J. Peters

Director

The Columbia Food Bank