We Mennonites have lost a gentle giant, as has the larger Lancaster community. Carolyn Charles Wenger slipped away from us in recent days and left many of us shocked and saddened.

Carolyn gave her adult life as a historian, archivist, editor and administrator at Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society. She helped take the society from its infancy and developed a far-flung program about our identity, our dilemmas and our stories, with people from many backgrounds from across the country becoming members of the society.

Carolyn pioneered and edited the historical journal “Pennsylvania Mennonite Heritage.” She shepherded the building projects, the underground archives, the museum, the collections and so many educational programs. It has become the largest, most extensive and most active historical society among Mennonites in North America.

This would never have happened without the life contribution of Carolyn Charles Wenger. We are forever grateful.

When we’re able to move around freely again, I encourage everyone from Lancaster County, regardless of your own story and tradition, to drop by Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society (2215 Millstream Road, Lancaster, PA 17602) to visit this interesting place. Ask to see the library, the archives and the museum, as well as the museum store. Visitors and researchers from coast to coast have used its services for decades. You should, too.

Thanks, Carolyn, for a life of hard work, good spirit and gentle grace. We are all the richer.

Merle Good

Lancaster