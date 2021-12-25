It was a cold, dark night when Santa’s elves and angels who walk the earth visited the Columbia Food Bank. They came under the guise of Mountville Lions Club members and Scout Troop 349 boys and girls.

The gift they delivered would not fit in Santa’s sleigh, so a U-Haul truck was put into service. In that truck were 5,600 pounds of much-needed food supplies.

Through the combined efforts of the Mountville Lions Club, Dayspring Christian Academy, the Mountville VFW Reese Hall Post 8757 and the local community at large, this food was donated, collected and delivered right to our door.

As Christmas carols played in the background, the Scouts unloaded and transported every can, box and bag up 27 steps to our storage area.

The Columbia Food Bank is truly grateful to all the wonderful people who made this Christmas miracle happen, so that people in need “should not know hunger” during this most holy of holiday seasons.

Stay safe, stay well and a happy holiday to all.

Danielle J. Peters

Director

Columbia Food Bank