As I read the news, I find it uncomfortable that the Republican Party does not seem to be interested in the rights of the community — only the rights of the individual.

As I understand it, individual rights are quite important, and they are upheld when they are not at odds with the rights of the greater community. The rights of the community provide for safety, security, a healthy environment and general welfare of that community.

The rights of individuals to pursue their own desires is quite limited when and where it conflicts with those of the community. The following are just a few examples:

— I no longer have the right to smoke on the bus.

— I no longer have the right to drive my car without wearing a seat belt.

— I no longer have the right to use cocaine.

— I no longer have a right to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater when there is no fire.

Dozens of individual rights are restricted in order to benefit the community in one way or another. And I believe this community should have the right to be free from the health threat presented by COVID-19.

If any entity — be it a college or a hospital — requires a person to get vaccinated, I say it’s good for the community.

Jay George

Manheim