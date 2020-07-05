The only way we are ever going to be able to resolve our differences — whether those differences are politics, religion or issues of race — is by communicating. The problem with communication is that it is a two-way street, and both sides need to want to listen.

We need to get to the point where we are willing to listen and try to understand why someone with views that are divergent from our own holds those opinions. We are never all going to agree to the same things or hold the same opinions, but we need to listen and respect views that oppose our own.

The recent demonstrations and protests highlight the fact that there are groups that have a message and want to be heard. But are those same people willing to listen to the other side? Unfortunately, all too often the answer is no! People, let’s all try to get along and listen and show some respect. I don’t agree with all of you, but I do value your opinions.

David Greiner

Lancaster