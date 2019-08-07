I think we would all agree as a society that something needs to be done to stop these senseless shootings that are becoming too common in our everyday lives.
After each of these events, people call for more controls of how we are able to get weapons — from what types of weapons we can purchase to having more extensive background checks. Both of these methods have been altered in the last few years, but nothing is changing.
I am going to propose a fairly easy solution that will in no way remove the rights of ownership nor the ability to safely target-shoot your weapons.
For certain weapons, small caliber or legal hunting types, there is no change in how people can own, keep and use them. But in the case of the higher, more powerful weapons that have no real use in everyday life, ownership would not change but what changes is the availability to access and shoot these weapons. The owners would need to belong to a gun club where the weapons would be stored, and they could only be used at the property.
Some will say, “They are my weapons and I want to shoot them where I want.” Well if you truly enjoy the target shooting, it should be done as safely as possible. I am a golfer and love to practice, but I can’t walk out to my backyard and start hitting balls that may cause damage to my neighbors. No real difference!
John Terlizzi
Lititz