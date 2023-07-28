Recently, the Pennsylvania House passed commonsense legislation to right-size tuition costs for cybercharter education.

If passed by the state Senate and signed by the governor, state House Bill 1422 would eliminate overpayments to cybercharter companies that provide the same service across the state. These companies heavily recruit in districts where per-pupil expenditures are higher, allowing them to make a larger profit. HB 1422 would set a flat rate for cybercharter costs, which would save taxpayers $456 million a year.

Additionally, HB 1422 would make cybercharter companies more accountable to taxpayers. Cybercharters currently spend $16.9 million on advertising per year. One cybercharter reportedly spent $125,000 on Target gift cards for its students; another spent almost $1 million for undisclosed services. HB 1422 would require cybercharters to make these expenditures public.

Because of lax charter school laws that have not been updated in decades, cybercharters have incentives to set up shop here. Pennsylvania is now the “cybercharter capital” of the country. Meanwhile, cybercharter students consistently perform below students in brick-and-mortar schools. One local school district found that returning students who were previously enrolled in a cybercharter program were consistently one to two grade levels behind.

The proposed legislation is supported by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, which argues that cybercharter companies should not be profiting at our expense and at the expense of students.

Cybercharters are overpaid, under-regulated, and underperforming. HB 1422 now heads to the Republican-controlled state Senate, which claims to value fiscal responsibility. If that is the case, it will ensure the bill’s swift passage.

Susan Knoll

Lancaster

District office director for Democratic state Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El of Lancaster