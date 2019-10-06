The Sept. 29 Sunday LNP was a perfect example of why I value this newspaper. I was eager to breeze past the news I normally get hammered over the head with. Instead I enjoyed an hour or so of local relevant news and history, including the Sing-Out Lancaster story, tales from Woodstream Corp. and dairy farms, amusing pieces from Jane Holahan, coverage of Route 30 traffic, and the story about our nation full of Columbias.
On other days I relax with The Scribbler and P.J. Reilly and Amber DeGrace, among others. Therefore, I vote for more stories like these — the common threads of humanity that unite us all. Keep up the great work.
Ryan Dodson
Manheim Township