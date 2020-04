After seeing the picture of the New Holland Sales Stables on the front page of the March 31 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Drawing a Crowd”), and the utter disregard for social distancing, I couldn’t help but think that the animals who will be eating that hay have more brains than the people who are buying it.

Apparently common sense is a crop that doesn’t grow in every farmer’s field.

Vincent Strain

Ephrata