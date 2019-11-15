Global warming has been a divisive subject for several decades. Common sense tells us that global warming is real!
Stop and think about our world. When Jesus was here on planet Earth, it is believed that there were about 300 million persons; in 1804, our world population reached 1 billion; in 1927, 2 billion; 3 billion in 1960; 4 billion in 1974; 5 billion in 1987; 6 billion in 1999; 7 billion in 2011, and rapidly approaching 8 billion as 2020 approaches.
With each new birth, our atmosphere changes. Each adult human breathes about 16 times per minute — in with the oxygen, out with the carbon dioxide, and the breath is warm and our bodies are warm.
As the population increases, more food needs to be produced using energy that adds to heating. The need of transportation puts more heating into our air that we breathe. There are other varied reasons for global warming, but the limit of 250 words per letter tells me to keep it simple. And I have not addressed animals in the warming process.
What can be done about global warming? That is a hard question. So instead of arguing that global warming is a myth, ask yourself what you can do to slow the process. That may take some research. I find Google very helpful. My smartphone goes wherever I go. If I need to wait a bit for an appointment or get stuck in traffic, I put the waiting time to good use.
JoAnne Hershey
Providence Township