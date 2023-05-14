A definition of common decency is “the behavior that conforms to accepted standards of morality or respectability.” We seem to be suffering from a lack of this important human value in today’s divided America.

A culture of fear has gripped this country and has resulted in the rapid decline of common decency. Some politicians use this fear to further their personal agendas and to franchise their power. And some persons with excessive wealth buy politicians and judges to steer the policies in their favor.

The consequences are palatable: more gun violence, laws that erode the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people, antisemitism and xenophobic policies.

Simply put, a basic lack of decency.

“Do onto others as you would have them do onto you” would be the decent thing to do. This is a precept you’ll find in most faith doctrines. Give money to charities when you can or donate to local food banks. Volunteer your time if you are able.

But, most especially, “Be kind to one another.”

In other words, do the decent thing and make the world a better place in which to live.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township