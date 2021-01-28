I am writing this letter in support of the formation of a Manheim Township citizens’ police advisory committee.

While I do believe that the first responders in our community are doing an excellent job, I also feel that it is vital to establish a collaborative link between those organizations and the residents at large.

I understand we can directly contact the office of the chief of police, but routine cooperative brainstorming gatherings will result in a more effective, understood and trusted police force.

I think it is important that the committee include residents from all walks of life, including people who are not experts in police matters, because the role and performance of our policing should be viewed from all perspectives.

Though we have had no major issues in Manheim Township that I know of to date, it is important to be prepared for a future occurrence of such an event to minimize conflict and misunderstanding.

It is essential for a committee representative of all members of our neighborhoods to have a regular audience with the chief of police and other decision-makers at the municipal level.

Collaborating on improving trust, safety and joy in Manheim Township is an important step in the right direction.

I believe that this is true not just in Manheim Township, but across Lancaster County at large, and encourage everyone to contact their local municipal leaders to form similar think tanks for the benefit and health of our communities.

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township