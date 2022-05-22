The most revealing statement in the April 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Rules foil animal measure,” about how popular bills in Harrisburg get stalled in committee, came from Republican state Senate Judiciary Committee chairwoman Lisa Baker. In reference to allowing a bill to come to the floor for a full vote, she said, “I’ve never made a determination based on the number of co-sponsors.”

So, even when a bill has multiple bipartisan supporters, the rules allow one elected lawmaker, the chair, to override the will of the many co-sponsors, who represent vastly more Democratic and Republican voters statewide.

No wonder far too many people say the system is broken and then give up on politics.

The article focused on a bill to prohibit unscrupulous puppy mill breeders from selling dog, cats and rabbits to pet shops.

What I found interesting in the same edition was an Associated Press article about veterans finding relief from post-traumatic stress disorder through psilocybin-assisted therapy (“Veterans help sway public on ‘magic mushrooms’ therapy”).

Pennsylvania currently has state House Bill 1959, called the Public Health Benefits of Psilocybin Act, in the House Health Committee; the bill has strong bipartisan support. Per an email exchange I had with the bill’s author, Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick of Montgomery County, she states that committee’s chair is also holding that bill up.

It is certainly bad enough for pets and their owners to be neglected by bureaucratic incompetency, but when our veterans are suffering severe mental health issues and dying by suicide at a rate of about 20 per day, as stated in the HB 1959 memorandum, this level of incompetency is shameful.

Kip Adams

Drumore

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LBGTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/