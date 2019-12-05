Thank you for the kind and thoughtful coverage of Anchorage Breakfast written by Earle Cornelius (“Offering a safe harbor,” Nov. 23) and then highlighted on the Opinion page of LNP (“Morning meal,” Nov. 26 editorial).
Anchorage Breakfast is well known among the 150 to 200 people we serve in our wonderful city. However, as a newer nonprofit we are a well-kept secret among potential donors. The board and staff at Anchorage Breakfast are grateful to LNP for helping to shine light on the amazing work being done at Anchorage Breakfast.
There are two recent stories that I would like to share with your readers.
I was helping a little girl carry her breakfast tray that was loaded with eggs, toast, juice and cereal when she looked at me and said, “Miss, we don’t have much food in our house.”
The second story was from a gentleman who lives on the street: “Miss Patty, if it wasn’t for this breakfast program, I would be eating out of a dumpster this morning. Thank you.”
It’s stories like these that are encountered every day as we strive to serve those who come.
Thank you for taking part to help make breakfast available each weekday, 52 weeks a year, to those who have food insecurities in our city.
Patty Eastep
Anchorage Breakfast
Executive Director