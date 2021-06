Why don’t the county commissioners stick to their own business? I believe that Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has every right to make rules affecting their patients (“Vaccine conflict breaks out here,” May 27 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I am immunocompromised, and I feel much safer knowing my health care workers have been vaccinated.

Don’t the commissioners have enough of their own business to keep them occupied without going into someone else’s?

Gerald Buchko

Milllersville