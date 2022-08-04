Instead of scrapping state Act 77, as the Republican Lancaster County Commissioners have proposed, they need to accept responsibility for yet again not properly overseeing a ballot vendor in this year’s primary election.

Considering the ballot failure during the 2021 primary election, I would have thought that the commissioners would have provided better scrutiny and perhaps even had the new vendor post a bond to prevent a repeat fiasco that costs the taxpayers. They spent too much time figuring out how to remove the county’s drop box instead of making sure the mail-in ballot was printed correctly.

I wish the Republican commissioners would stop feeding the Big Lie and actually increase voter convenience by adding more drop boxes in every municipality that wants one, as other counties have done.

Voting should be easier, not more difficult, which is why I have co-sponsored state House Bill 2602, which would allow a spouse or blood relative to return the ballot of a family member without red tape.

Act 77 does need improvements and clarifications, and these commonsense improvements — including allowing counties more time to precanvass — can and should be approved.

But, at the end of the day, the law that allows for mail-in ballots is not to blame for the Republican county commissioners’ lack of proper oversight.

State Rep. Mike Sturla

Lancaster