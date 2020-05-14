I am urging the Lancaster County commissioners to please follow the rule of law and follow the governor’s directive to not open Lancaster County at this point, and to follow the necessary guidelines for a county in a phase “red” COVID-19 stage.

First, I think elected officials should serve us in the capacity for which they have been elected and should also set an example by not picking and choosing which laws to follow. They should not let politics guide their decisions for our county. They have a responsibility to follow and uphold the laws of the commonwealth, just as we must.

Second, I would like them to consider why Lancaster County is not yet deemed ready to reopen. We are seventh among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties in COVID-19 deaths and ninth in confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health.

Countries such as Italy and Spain —where people have been under severe lockdown for a much longer time than any of us — have shown that putting a halt to normal activities, sheltering at home, and practicing social distancing are the ways to beat the virus. Please, don’t expose us to activities that will make our COVID-19 numbers increase again rather than go down. Please do not force citizens to feel forced to go back to work before they feel safe. And don’t ask them to essentially break the law.

Ana Borger-Greco

Lancaster