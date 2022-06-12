In my view, the Lancaster County commissioners made the right decision last month when they voted to remove the mail-in ballot drop box from county government’s North Queen Street building.

Voting by mail without regulatory controls invites the potential for fraud and illegal ballot harvesting. Those were among the 2005 findings of the Commission on Federal Election Reform, a five-month study by a 21-member bipartisan panel headed up by former President Jimmy Carter and former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker. Consistent with that finding, many European countries have banned or narrowly limit mail-in voting.

American Civil Liberties Union lawyers and local activists claim that not having a mail-in ballot drop box makes voting difficult and less convenient, and constitutes a deliberate attempt to suppress the vote. I believe these arguments are disingenuous. There are 48 voting stations across Lancaster city and Lancaster Township. Most, if not all, of these sites are closer to voters than the Lancaster County Government Center drop box. Moreover, parking is not convenient; it is limited and costly.

Voting integrity — not convenience — is the heart of our democracy.

I thank Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino for voting to remove the drop box and taking a stand to ensure absolutely fair and secure elections for all Lancaster County voters and candidates.

Richard Myers

Lancaster