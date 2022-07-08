Respect Farmland, a citizens’ watchdog group dedicated to protecting farmland, praises and thanks the Manheim Township commissioners for stopping the oversize Oregon Village development proposed for the middle of the township’s Amish farmland.

In their election campaigns, the five commissioners had promised voters that they would support farm preservation. With this vote, they stood by their word. It was bipartisan agreement, as it should be in this county, where people of all political views know that farming is the bedrock of our economy and culture.

Fortunately, the five commissioners recognize what makes Lancaster County the beautiful, productive place it is and have taken the first step to restore a sensible balance between growth and preservation. They have done the right thing, listening to citizens and upholding the intent of township and state law.

Now there is one more step that we ask them to consider. The misguided zoning law that encouraged massive development on farmland should be revised as soon as possible. So long as it is on the books, it poses a threat to the surrounding Amish settlement and to the social and economic fabric of Oregon, a village of deep historic and architectural importance.

Now it’s time for all concerned residents — including farmers, business owners and historians — to work with the commissioners to amend the law to sensibly balance growth and preservation in Oregon. Let’s not let this opportunity slip by. As the Manheim Township commissioners have proven, it’s never too late to do the right thing.

Mary Haverstick

Spokesperson

Respect Farmland