We want to commend and celebrate the Lancaster County commissioners for their recent funding of the new workforce development site, Tec Centro West (a subsidiary of the Spanish American Civic Association), as reported in the Dec. 3 LNP | LancasterOnline (“County OKs relief funds for jobs program”).

This is a welcome new use for the former Carol B. Winters site in Lancaster’s Southwest neighborhood.

This has been a bleak and devastating nine months for our community and the world as a whole. We thought it was important to celebrate something this great happening in our city.

We are excited and confident that through the Spanish American Civic Association and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology partnership, the new center will provide fundamental and important career training opportunities that could change the trajectory of people’s lives. With its history and experience of facilitating effective change over the last 40 years, there is no question this project is well stewarded under the Spanish American Civic Association’s guidance.

J. Richard Gray

Lancaster

Sharron Nelson

West Lampeter Township