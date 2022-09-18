It seems to me that Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons proudly flaunts his anti-abortion sentiments and his desire to control and limit women’s access to reproductive health services here by way of personal threats.

Really? Does Parsons intend to dictate the terms of how those services are provided based on his deep understanding of medicine? Does he think that women really want a local politician in the room with them when they consult their doctor? Does he think he knows better than the doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health and UPMC Lititz about how to manage a pregnancy and delivery?

What arrogance! These decisions about offering medical services are not made solely at the local level in this day of health care systems.

Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot rightly observed that abortion is legal in the state of Pennsylvania. Regardless of whether one agrees with that, is Parsons now telling the state what he will or will not allow locally? He is the law here?

Parsons and fellow Commissioner Ray D’Agostino thwarted the idea that Lancaster County might have a decent county health department. What are they afraid of? Medical science?

The voters of Lancaster County should be aware of how the power of these politicians is being used to thwart their rights to health care here. Threats to freedom of choice or free speech are a clear abuse of power.

This is not a left or right issue, a Republican or Democratic issue. It is, in my view, a striking example of one officeholder’s ego trumping his obligation to serve the community that elected him.

Kathy Godfrey

Manheim Township