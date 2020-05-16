To the Lancaster County commissioners:

I’ve recently read your letter to Gov. Tom Wolf informing him of your plans to disregard both the governor’s orders and the respected opinions of public health officials with Friday’s move of the county from the current “red” phase to the “yellow” phase.

This is all being done, in my view, with the full knowledge that Lancaster County currently lacks the necessary personal protective equipment, testing infrastructure and other safety measures.

I believe that means your decision was made with the full knowledge that there will be members of your constituency who will fall gravely ill and even die from the disease we are fighting. Our neighbors. Our friends. Our families. You put those who have been working so hard to care for and feed us at even greater risk. How dare you.

While we are all eager to return to even a hint of normal, the importance of being patient and waiting for the proper plans to be put into place and practice cannot be overstated. To ignore such a simple fact, seemingly based on partisan politics, is not only reckless, it is immoral.

We are learning new and ugly truths of this virus every day. Let us not be so hurried in our attempt at reclaiming what is already gone. Reopening now, even under the best circumstances, could see us coping with the fallout for years to come. People are hurting and afraid. Be the leaders we need in mitigating that pain and fear.

Samantha Sweigert

Lancaster