I played basketball in my younger years and, unless it was a pickup game somewhere, we played with five-person teams. Can you imagine what it would be like to field just three players against a team of five?

That very thing has essentially been happening for too long with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. The commission should have five commissioners on the team that handles all kinds of utility concerns for the common good. But it has been functioning with a smaller team of just three members for too long.

I’m almost certain that Gov. Tom Wolf has competent players to recommend in order to field a full team of commissioners. It will then be up to our legislators to approve them quickly.

Why? In matters of energy use and especially the need to transition to cleaner energy sources, we are already behind. I can’t even imagine a full-court press with just three players on the court.

I’m still trusting that Pennsylvania can be a winning team when it comes to clean energy. But we really do need government direction and support.

Dave Bushnell

Lancaster Township