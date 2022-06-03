Any reader of LNP | LancasterOnline and its predecessors over the past 60 years has noticed significant changes in the format. Previously, we had two newspapers, one in the morning and one in the evening. Its opinion sections each had their own political slant.

Now LNP | LancasterOnline has evolved into one edition. Its focus is aimed at local news. LNP | LancasterOnline does a great job covering local happenings and local sports but, in my view, it’s not so great with coverage of national and world news or professional sports. Understandably, the latter is adequately covered by broadcast media.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section publishes comments from readers on a wide variety of topics.

However, when the newspaper publishes articles from The New York Times, Washington Post and The Associated Press, it seems like they are direct talking points from the Democratic National Committee.

In my view, most of the opinion columnists are hard to the left, as are the LNP | LancasterOnline editorials. The few conservative columnists that are published are lukewarm spokespeople.

Knowing where LNP | LancasterOnline stands, we can live with it. I believe that real journalism is dead. One change I would like to see, however, is the resumption of the “How they voted” synopsis, so that we could see what our elected officials actually do.

Bob Bruhn

Lititz