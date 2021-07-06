In my estimation, it’s doubtful there is more persuasive evidence that illustrates the shortcomings in teaching our shared history in the United States than the myopic, blinkered arguments presented in two recent letters published in LNP | LancasterOnline — “Disagrees about critical race theory” (June 13) and “Questions existence of systemic racism” (June 15).

I believe it is nonsensical to claim that critical race theory has “Marxist roots” and to dismiss its self-evident truths. Our commitment must be to overcome historic and persistent racial inequalities. The fact that some free Black people owned slaves or the fact that of Black slaves sent to the New World, “most went to Brazil or the Caribbean,” does not obviate the moral imperative for our nation to atone for past injustices. And these facts should not prevent us from owning and critically assessing the entire scope of our history.

I have brief thoughts on two additional letters.

“Hypocrisy around the border crisis” (June 13), replete with what I view as inane demagoguery, fails to recognize the decadeslong multiple interferences and support of brutal military dictatorships by the U.S. in Central America that greatly contributed to this “crisis.”

And, to the writer of “UFO stories are a distraction” (June 14), who scornfully refers to “the people who wear a mask while driving alone,” I’ll comment by paraphrasing Thomas Jefferson: It neither picks your pocket, nor breaks your leg.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster