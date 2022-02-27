LNP | LancasterOnline had a great article about the Elizabethtown Area High School swimmer who has battled cancer (“Lapping cancer,” Feb. 21).

Last weekend, Penn State held its annual THON to raise money for families dealing with pediatric cancer. The Feb. 20 Sunday LNP featured a story from The Philadelphia Inquirer about THON. But on Monday, after THON was over and those hardworking students had raised more than $13 million, there was not one drop of ink in LNP about this outstanding achievement.

If there are any Penn State graduates who work for LNP | LancasterOnline, speak up. Let them know how important local coverage is to Lancaster County and to the many Penn State grads who live here.

One more thing. The Feb. 20 Sunday LNP had front-page coverage of the late James Guerin and his past (“Death evokes $1B case of fraud”). Really? He did his time and moved on. You wait until his obituary hits the newspaper and do this? I believe it’s time for LNP | LancasterOnline to move on. I used to be a seven-days-a-week subscriber, but decided to subscribe for just the Wednesday and Sunday editions quite some time ago. Now I know why.

In the old days, a newspaper was used to wrap dead fish. I believe that LNP | LancasterOnline needs to get back to its roots for news reporting.

Pete Bush

Landisville