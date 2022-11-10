The writer of the Oct. 18 letter “MAGA protests would be different” calls the mainstream media “intellectually challenged” and states his view that the current U.S. Department of Justice is “obviously corrupt.”

It accuses the Department of Justice of “carry(ing) out an illegal and unconstitutional campaign aimed at destroying Trump and his MAGA supporters.”

That last accusation is apparently a reference to the investigation of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and the various charges that have grown out of it. But why should this investigation be considered illegal or unconstitutional? Shouldn’t people who assault law enforcement officers be investigated and charged? In my view, then-President Donald Trump caused the events of Jan. 6 by egging on his violent supporters. Does the letter writer really believe they are above the law?

As for the media, the letter writer may call the mainstream media whatever he wants, but his letter provides no facts that challenge their narrative. If he can’t refute their reporting, then why are they “intellectually challenged?”

Unfortunately, insults and put-downs are what seem to pass for thoughtful conservative argumentation these days. And I’m tired of it.

I expect wise readers will see the Oct. 18 letter for what it is: an unintended confirmation that the Department of Justice and mainstream media are on the right track.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown