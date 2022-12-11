This is a letter to Congressman Lloyd Smucker regarding the Nov. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Smucker, GOP look forward.”

Your first step, according to the article, is “ ‘to stop printing money’ and to curb policies that have left the country $31 trillion in debt.”

That seems like a noble priority to pursue. However, take into account the millions, possibly billions, of dollars that did not go to the U.S. Treasury because of the corporate tax reduction from 35% to 21% that was part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — benefiting the wealthy.

After your pursuit of fixing the excessive spending, you seem — in your determination to investigate the Biden family — to have lost your way. How can you insist on investigating the Bidens after the actions that you took in support of then-President Donald Trump around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection? I believe that Trump’s behavior, if it came from any other citizen, could qualify for prison time.

Wouldn’t your best contribution to the American people be concentrating solely on spending issues?

Gladys Landis

Manheim Township