A front-page article in the May 10 LNP | LancasterOnline, “Proposal stirs rally,” dealt with “guidelines for the selection and review of books” in the Hempfield School District. That story followed an earlier LNP | LancasterOnline article on the school board’s engagement of the Independence Law Center in the matter.

The May 10 article stated that the Independence Law Center is a “law firm with a reputation for opposing LGBTQ+ rights in favor of religious liberty.” If the newspaper is correct in its assertion that LGBTQ+ rights stand in opposition to religious liberty, then they both cannot enjoy constitutional protection.

David Teply

East Hempfield Township