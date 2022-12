I heard on the news recently and couldn’t believe that U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “If Steve Bannon and I had organized (Jan. 6), we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”

In response, I say this, “She just crossed the Rubicon!”

If you don’t know what that means, look it up.

Bea Meisel

West Hempfield Township