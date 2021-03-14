I commend McCaskey High School student Frances Brogan for her op-ed in the Generation (Z)eal section of the Feb. 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“The case for reforming criminal justice system, abolishing prisons”). She is wise beyond her years.

We demonstrate through capital punishment that we think it is OK to kill people and hope this will stop people from murdering each other. Capital punishment has not stopped murder over millenniums and should be halted. It is a form of revenge.

Daniel Okrent, in his 2010 book “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition,” said the attempt to stop the use of alcohol by legislation only produced more crime, corruption, hypocrisy, pain, suffering and murder. And it eliminated revenue for governments from taxes on alcohol.

I believe the same argument could be made for illegal drugs. Repealing our laws outlawing the use of drugs and regulating drugs to turn their use from a crime to the health issue it is — and then working to heal the problem — is in my view the correct way to deal with the situation. It would reduce the prison population and associated costs, generate more income from taxes and divert income from drug cartels.

Another good point Brogan makes is that prisoners who are released are in many cases ill-prepared to function in society and are actually set up to fail and quickly return to prison. Prisoners should be reformed before being released and get help to reacclimate into society.

Frances Brogan will be a future leader in our society, and with leaders like her coming along, our civilization has a bright future.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township