This is in regard to the full-page advertisement on Page A11 of the Oct. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. I respectfully commend the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren for publishing its statement of principles and warning against Christian nationalism.

The difficulty in serving two masters (government and religion) and the discomfort of tolerating pluralism and diversity pale in comparison to the death and destruction of the decades of European religious wars that convinced the framers of our Constitution that government should neither control religion nor be influenced by the organizations of religion.

The resulting separation of church and state, contained in the First Amendment, has kept religious strife and factionalism from causing much bloodshed in our history. When humans begin to think that their world would be peaceful if all could agree on matters of conscience, they learn once again that this is a painful mirage.

While the Church of the Brethren’s warning compares only various Christian viewpoints, it might also be extended to other faiths and the lack of faith. In practice, it suggests that as voters we need to be careful not to support those candidates who speak the language and tenets of Christian nationalism.

I implore other churches, religious groups, denominations and faiths to join in denouncing a movement that stands against democracy and the free practice of religion.

James M. Eshleman

Manor Township